Ram Mandir stir arrest: BJP plans protest at Freedom Park today

Condemning the arrest of a Hindu activist in Hubballi by reopening a 31-year-old case related to Ram mandir agitation, the BJP, under the leadership of its state chief B Y Vijayendra, has decided to hold a day-long protest at Freedom Park here on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters here, Vijayendra charged that the ruling Congress had proved once again that it was anti-Hindu.
“When scores of Ram Bhakts are in celebration mode as the dream of a temple in Ayodhya is being realised, the Congress seems to have intentionally chosen to reopen a 31-year-old case against Hindu activist Srikanth Poojari. By arresting him, it has proved that the government is anti-Hindu and anti-Ram,” he said.
After taking part in a felicitation programme at Hebbal here, Vijayendra said the Congress had indulged in minority appeasement all through its history and it was continuing the same now.
“Over 550 farmers have committed suicide in the state, but the government has not released funds to give succour to farmers. Instead, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced funds to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore for the minorities,” he said.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka charged that the Congress government, by reopening cases against Ram Bhakts, wants to widen the divide between Muslims and Hindus. “Siddaramiah’s efforts to terrorise Ram Bhakts will not succeed as no Ram Bhakt fears the government’s actions,” he told reporters.
Former minister V Sunil Kumar told reporters that instead of reopening the cases, Siddaramaiah should have ordered at least 100 Muzrai temples to perform special poojas on the day of the temple inauguration.