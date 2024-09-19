Rape, sexual harassment case filed against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna

A case of rape and sexual harassment has been filed against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna.

The case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district, ANI reported on Thursday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place at a private resort under Kaggalipura police station limits, and an FIR has been registered against seven people including MLA Munirathna, Karnataka Police said.