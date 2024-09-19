Home
Rape, sexual harassment case filed against Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna

As per the complaint, the incident took place at a private resort under Kaggalipura police station limits, and an FIR has been registered against seven people including MLA Munirathna.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 03:27 IST

A case of rape and sexual harassment has been filed against Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna.

The case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district, ANI reported on Thursday.

As per the complaint, the incident took place at a private resort under Kaggalipura police station limits, and an FIR has been registered against seven people including MLA Munirathna, Karnataka Police said.

Munirathna, who has also been accused of casteist abuse, was recently admitted at the Jayadeva hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain.

More to follow...

Published 19 September 2024, 03:27 IST
