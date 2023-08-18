Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Ready to contest MLC polls on Congress ticket: JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath

Ayanur was with BJP and joined JD(S) before the Assembly elections as he was denied ticket by BJP. He contested from JD(S) and lost the elections.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 23:39 IST

Follow Us

JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath said on Thursday that he would contest the election to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ Constituency, if the Congress gave him a ticket.

Reacting to the letter by Yogesh, Congress leader from Shivamogga, to senior party leaders requesting them not to take him (Manjunath) into the party, he said, “I have not met any Congress leader. It is clear that I will contest the election as I am passionate to be in the House. But I have not yet decided on which party to contest from.”

Ayanur was with BJP and joined JD(S) before the Assembly elections as he was denied ticket by BJP. He contested from JD(S) and lost the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 23:39 IST)
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)ayanur manjunath

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT