Ready to contest MLC polls on Congress ticket: JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath

JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath said on Thursday that he would contest the election to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ Constituency, if the Congress gave him a ticket.
Reacting to the letter by Yogesh, Congress leader from Shivamogga, to senior party leaders requesting them not to take him (Manjunath) into the party, he said, “I have not met any Congress leader. It is clear that I will contest the election as I am passionate to be in the House. But I have not yet decided on which party to contest from.”
Ayanur was with BJP and joined JD(S) before the Assembly elections as he was denied ticket by BJP. He contested from JD(S) and lost the elections.