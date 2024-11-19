Recruitment of 2,200 linemen across Karnataka soon: Minister K J George

<p>Chamarajanagar: Energy Minister K J George said that the government has decided to conduct a recruitment process to appoint 2,200 linemen simultaneously across the state and the locals would get job opportunities.</p><p>Addressing media people after a review meeting in Chamarajanagar, on Tuesday, he said, "Earlier, the recruitment for linemen were not held simultaneously. This led to the aspirants to apply in other districts also. Those who got jobs were often absent from duty. Such issues will not arise in the future".</p>.'My son approached court to assert rights': Karnataka minister K J George.<p>The minister said that it is not right for the farmers to oppose the linking of Aadhaar to the RR number of agricultural pumpsets. Around 98 per cent of Aadhaar linking is completed. The accurate electricity consumption will be known once it is fully completed. There is no need for the farmers to fear. There is no proposal before the government on the privatisation of KPTCL, he clarified.</p><p>To a query, George said, "The rumours that Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation after the Assembly by-elections are false. The high command did not make Siddaramaiah as the CM after asking BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. Siddaramaiah, who is working efficiently will continue as the CM."</p>