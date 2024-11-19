Home
Recruitment of 2,200 linemen across Karnataka soon: Minister K J George

The minister said that it is not right for the farmers to oppose the linking of Aadhaar to the RR number of agricultural pumpsets. Around 98 per cent of Aadhaar linking is completed.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 15:53 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 15:53 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaK J George

