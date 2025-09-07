Menu
Regularise special trains linking Bengaluru to Hubballi and Vijayapura: MP Tejasvi Surya

Surya said trains — 06545/46 Yeshwantpur–Vijayapura Special Express and 07339/40 Hubballi–Bengaluru Overnight Special — should be run as permanent express services.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 23:17 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 23:17 IST
