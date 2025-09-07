<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has urged the Railway minister to regularise two special trains connecting the city to Hubballi and Vijayapura. </p>.<p>Surya said trains — 06545/46 Yeshwantpur–Vijayapura Special Express and 07339/40 Hubballi–Bengaluru Overnight Special — should be run as permanent express services. </p>.<p>In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he noted that special train services have been introduced across Karnataka over the past several years to meet the growing passenger demand between Bengaluru and key districts of North Karnataka. </p>.Rahul Gandhi writes to railway minister, seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Express.<p class="bodytext">Two such trains have now emerged as lifelines for regulars, labourers and working class, he said in the letter.</p>