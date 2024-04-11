Regulator cuts wait for new electricity connection from 7 days to 3 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a recent order, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has reduced the maximum time allowed to provide power supply to consumers from seven to three days.

This comes as a relief to numerous consumers who faced challenges in obtaining electricity for their buildings.

This order suggests amendments to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Rights of Consumers Relating to Supply of Electricity, Standard of Performance (SoP) and allied matters) Regulations, 2022, to include the changes.