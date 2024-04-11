Regulator cuts wait for new electricity connection from 7 days to 3 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a recent order, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has reduced the maximum time allowed to provide power supply to consumers from seven to three days.
This comes as a relief to numerous consumers who faced challenges in obtaining electricity for their buildings.
This order suggests amendments to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Rights of Consumers Relating to Supply of Electricity, Standard of Performance (SoP) and allied matters) Regulations, 2022, to include the changes.
Moving forward, Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) will ensure electricity supply within three days of receiving the application in metro cities, seven days in other municipal areas, and 15 days in rural areas.
“Further, if such supply requires an extension of distribution mains or commissioning of new substations, the distribution licencee shall supply the electricity to such premises immediately after such extension or commissioning within a period not exceeding 90 days,” the order said.
The reduction in the maximum time period for providing power supply was prompted by a directive from the Ministry of Power. This decision followed a notification issued on February 22, 2024, amending the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, which brought down the maximum time period to three days.
However, until now, the KERC regulations, outlined in the Rights of Consumers Relating to Supply of Electricity, Standard of Performance (SoP), and allied matters Regulations, 2022, maintained a time period of seven days in metro cities, 15 days in other municipal areas, and 30 days in rural areas for providing power supply. This had to be amended to align with the standards set by the central government.
