Homeindiakarnataka

Release 3,000 cusec water to Tamil Nadu till Oct 31: CWMA to Karnataka

In the meeting, Karnataka insisted that it is not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 20:41 IST

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday told Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for 16 days from
October 16. 

The CWMA, which met here under the chairmanship of S K Haldar, decided to accept the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee recommendation. 

In the meeting, Karnataka insisted that it is not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu. 

Tamil Nadu demanded the release of 16,000 cusec of water per day for 16 days from October 16. 

Emerging from the meeting, Karnataka Water Resources Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh told reporters that the state will lodge its protest in writing to the CWMA order of releasing 3,000 cusec of water. 

He also said the state asked the CWMA to convene a special meeting to discuss the long-pending Mekedatu project. 

(Published 13 October 2023, 20:41 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaCauveryCWMA

