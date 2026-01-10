Menu
Censor board becomes new weapon of BJP govt at Centre: CM M K Stalin

'On the lines of #CBI, #ED, #IT, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the BJP government. Strong condemnations,' he wrote.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 20:52 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 20:52 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

