Renowned Kannada novelist and poet K T Gatti passes away

Mangaluru: Renowned novelist, playwright and poet Kudlu Thimmappa Gatti passed away on Monday. He was 85.
Born at Kodlu in Kasargod district on July 22, 1938, K T Gatti became a voracious reader while in school.
After working as lecturer in Udupi, he travelled to UK in order to obtain diploma in English from Trinity College and Oxford College of Perceptors.
After his return from Ethopia, he quit teaching and took up farming in Ujire, 'Vanasiri'.
Gatti's first novel in Kannada language, 'Shabdhagalu', was published in 1976. 'Shabdhagalu', before being published as a novel, appeared as a serial in the weekly Kannada magazine, 'Sudha'. K T Gatti's 14 novels had been published as serials in 'Sudha', which is a unique record itself.
K T Gatti had published more than 50 novels, essays, two poems including one in English and over 50 plays. As many as 30 plays among them, translated to different languages, were written for children and broadcast in Akashavani.
He had also served as president of tenth Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelan and second president of Kasargod Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.
Gatti's literary contributions earned him widespread recognition, including prestigious honours such as the Kendra Sahitya Academy Award and Rajyotsava Award.