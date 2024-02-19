Renowned Kannada novelist and poet K T Gatti passes away

After his return from Ethopia, he quit teaching and took up farming in Ujire, 'Vanasiri'.

Gatti's first novel in Kannada language, 'Shabdhagalu', was published in 1976. 'Shabdhagalu', before being published as a novel, appeared as a serial in the weekly Kannada magazine, 'Sudha'. K T Gatti's 14 novels had been published as serials in 'Sudha', which is a unique record itself.

K T Gatti had published more than 50 novels, essays, two poems including one in English and over 50 plays. As many as 30 plays among them, translated to different languages, were written for children and broadcast in Akashavani.

He had also served as president of tenth Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Sammelan and second president of Kasargod Kannada Sahitya Sammelan.

Gatti's literary contributions earned him widespread recognition, including prestigious honours such as the Kendra Sahitya Academy Award and Rajyotsava Award.