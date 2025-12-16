Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rent control: Karnataka govt promises action in Assembly

Successive governments have forgotten the law, admits Minister Krishna Byre Gowda
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKrishna Byre GowdaSuresh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us