Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan seeks interim bail, Karnataka HC to pass orders on Wednesday

The court had directed the authorities to place the medical examination report. The report suggested that the actor may have to undergo physiotherapy or surgery for his back ailment.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 11:29 IST
India NewsKarnataka High CourtDarshan Thoogudeepainterim bail

Follow us on :

Follow Us