Renukaswamy murder case: Minister who sought help for Darshan schooled by Cabinet seniors?

The minister's passionate appeal seeking help for Darshan forced the senior minister to invite another senior minister into the discussion.

The three ministers are said to have exchanged notes on the case involving Darshan, which has dominated news headlines ever since the Bengaluru police arrested the 'Challenging Star' on June 11 in connection with the murder of Chitradurga-based Renuka Swamy.

The two senior ministers told their junior colleague that any interference in the police investigation to 'help' Darshan could backfire. "The senior minister who was invited into the discussion categorically said that it was impossible to interfere," it is learnt.

Upon hearing this, the junior minister is said to have gestured to fall at the feet of his senior. The two seniors finally schooled him on the dangers of tampering with legal procedures. "You will get caught if anything is done to influence the case," they are said to have told the junior minister. The discussion ended with the ministers deferring further discussions on the matter.

It is also said that one BJP MLA tried to take up the matter in favour of Darshan with the government, but to no avail.