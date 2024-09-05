Renukaswamy murder: Fresh photos reveal horrors endured by victim

Bengaluru: A day after the Bengaluru police filed the chargesheet in Renukaswamy’s murder, fresh photographs emerged on Thursday allegedly detailing the moments before the victim’s death.

While one of the photographs showed a semi-nude distressed Renukaswamy, another photo was of his dead body purportedly at the shed in Pattenagere, where the police said he was tortured to death.

The photographs are a grim reminder of the brutalities inflicted on Renukaswamy, even as he continued to beg for mercy.