Retaining wall of riverfront project collapses during rains

Mangaluru: The retaining wall constructed on the side of the river, as part of the Netravathi Riverfront Project in Mulihithlu, collapsed following a rain showers in the city, raising suspicions about the quality of work implemented under the Mangaluru smart city project.
Activists alleged that poor quality of work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) led to the collapse of the retaining wall. National Environment Care Federation (NECF) general Secretary Shashidhar Shetty shared photographs and alleged that the retaining wall had collapsed owing to poor quality work.
“Spot inspections were not conducted to ensure that work completed met the quality parameters. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 70 crore,” Shetty said.
MSCL General Manager (Technical) Arun Prabha K S said, "While constructing a protection wall we have followed what was there at the bottom.
"Compacting was done during layer by layer backfilling at the spot where the wall collapsed. The retaining wall could not hold the saturated soil during the rain. The contractor will be asked to rebuild the retaining wall. No payment was made to the contractor for the work taken up."
In fact, the Netravathi Riverfront Project has been opposed by many. A joint committee, constituted as per the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order, recently inspected the site of the project to see whether coastal regulation zone's norms were being violated.
In fact, NGT's Principal Bench on March 5, ordered the constitution of the committee based on a letter sent by NECF alleging irregularities in the execution of the project, Shetty informed.
Again in violation of NGT's orders, Sashidar Shetty was not invited by deputy commissioner during the inspection by the joint committee. In fact, National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern zone, Chennai has restrained Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) from carrying out work on the riverfront side in CRZ area under Netravathi waterfront promenade project in Mangaluru till its hearing on July 2.
"Activists in favour of the project were invited during the inspection by the joint committee constituted by the NGT,” Shetty alleged.
Published 21 June 2024, 16:44 IST