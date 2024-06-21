Retaining wall of riverfront project collapses during rains

In fact, the Netravathi Riverfront Project has been opposed by many. A joint committee, constituted as per the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order, recently inspected the site of the project to see whether coastal regulation zone's norms were being violated.

In fact, NGT's Principal Bench on March 5, ordered the constitution of the committee based on a letter sent by NECF alleging irregularities in the execution of the project, Shetty informed.

Again in violation of NGT's orders, Sashidar Shetty was not invited by deputy commissioner during the inspection by the joint committee. In fact, National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern zone, Chennai has restrained Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) from carrying out work on the riverfront side in CRZ area under Netravathi waterfront promenade project in Mangaluru till its hearing on July 2.

"Activists in favour of the project were invited during the inspection by the joint committee constituted by the NGT,” Shetty alleged.