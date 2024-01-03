Revenue official caught receiving bribe  

Bengaluru Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday trapped and arrested Jattappa Gowda, the village accountant of Konappana Agrahara village panchayat in Bengaluru South taluk.
The arrest follows a complaint filed by HM Prakash, who alleged that Gowda had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to issue a 'pauti khata' in the name of his deceased brother's daughter.
Prakash informed the Lokayukta police that Gowda initially received Rs 10,000 as an advance. On Tuesday, sleuths successfully trapped Gowda as he was caught red-handed receiving Rs 70,000 from Prakash.