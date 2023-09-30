Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Review petition filed before Cauvery Water Management Authority: Siddaramaiah

Last Updated 30 September 2023, 14:22 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said a review petition has been filed before the Cauvery Water Management Board regarding the Cauvery water release order.

The state government said in its review petition that it cannot release water, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Also, the government sought permission to build a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in Ramanagara Taluk.

After reviewing the situation, a similar petition will be filed before the Supreme Court, he added.

Speaking to the reporters here, Siddaramaiah said he had convened a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General and took suggestions. Accordingly action will be taken.

Karnataka had witnessed a bandh on Friday against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Prior to that, there was a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday.

(Published 30 September 2023, 14:22 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaSiddaramaiahCauveryCWMA

