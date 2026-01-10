RGUHS to shift to Ramanagara campus this year

<p>Bengaluru: RGUHS will move to its new campus in Ramanagara this year. The move to the new campus will be carried out in a phased manner.</p>.<p>Varsity officials confirmed that the land was free of litigation, adding that work was under way on quarters for housing the staff. “We are planning on starting the shifting process from March. In the first phase, we will shift the administrative unit to the new campus, but the examination section will continue to function from Bengaluru for some time in the interest of students,” said VC Dr Bhagavan B C.</p>.Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to write to I&B Ministry to feature ads on drug addiction.<p>Of the Rs 600 crore sought by the government for the construction of medical colleges, the varsity has already paid Rs 300 crore, said RGUHS Registrar (Administration) Arjun Odeyar. “We are not transferring all the funds at once. We have kept Rs 300 crore in the varsity corpus to pay salaries, and retirement benefits to our staff,” said Odeyar.</p>.<p>In a bid to generate revenue, the varsity has hiked the affiliation fee for colleges. However, the sudden and exorbitant hike has upset colleges.</p>.<p>“The affiliation fee was last increased in 2008. That’s why the university increased it this year,” Odeyar said.</p>