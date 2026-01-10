Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences to write to I&B Ministry to feature ads on drug addiction

RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagavan B C stressed the need to raise awareness about drug addiction among youngsters.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 23:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaRajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences

Follow us on :

Follow Us