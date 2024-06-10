Right time to take up long-pending development works, says MP-elect Priyanka Jarkiholi

Congress has suffered a humiliating defeat in Kittur Karnataka region in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, Priyanka (27), daughter of Belagavi strongman and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has won the election from Chikkodi constituency and is one of the youngest MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.
Priyanka speaks with R Srinidhi of DH about the campaign, motivation and hard work of her father-politician and her vision for the constituency.
You have become one of the youngest MPs from Karnataka to get elected to the parliament. How does it feel?
I wish to thank the voters who stood strongly behind me from Day One after the ticket was announced. The win was not an easy one and the Congress cadre put in a lot of effort to wrest the seat.
How was the campaign trail and what was the message to the voters?
It was a well-orchestrated campaign of 45 days. Contesting from Chikkodi constituency was a big surprise and also made me nervous on the first day. However, my father steered the campaign and motivated me throughout. He formulated the strategy. There were no personal attacks from both the sides. But my appeal to the voters was that the focus would be on development. The non-performance of the sitting MP also helped me. The entire Congress cadre worked in unison for my victory.
You belong to the Valmiki community. Yet, you took the risk of contesting from a General constituency. What were the hurdles that you faced?
People in public life, particularly politicians, are bound to face criticism from the people. However, it was interesting that no voter or opponent dragged the caste issue. The anti-incumbency against the sitting MP and the Congress guarantees played a big role in ensuring my victory. I attribute the success to my father and the Congress guarantee schemes and thank the voters of the constituency for making the right choice.
What is your vision for the constituency?
Chikkodi constituency has not seen development as expected. The roads are bad and irrigation works are lagging. Lack of jobs for locals is another problem. As the Congress is ruling in the state, the time is right to take up long-pending development works. It has been decided to hold grievance redressal meetings every month and solve people's problems in real time.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:22 IST