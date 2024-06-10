Right time to take up long-pending development works, says MP-elect Priyanka Jarkiholi

It was a well-orchestrated campaign of 45 days. Contesting from Chikkodi constituency was a big surprise and also made me nervous on the first day. However, my father steered the campaign and motivated me throughout. He formulated the strategy. There were no personal attacks from both the sides. But my appeal to the voters was that the focus would be on development. The non-performance of the sitting MP also helped me. The entire Congress cadre worked in unison for my victory.