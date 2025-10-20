<p>Kalaburagi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists went ahead with their route march in Sedam on Sunday despite denial of permission by tahsildar at the last minute, citing law and order problem in the town.</p>.<p>More than 1,500 Ganaveshadharis had gathered in the town to take part in the route march which was scheduled at 4 pm. They started their march from Narmada College premises. But the police stopped them when they reached the main road. Tense situation prevailed as RSS activists picked up an argument with the police over the denial of the permission. The police detained hundreds of activists and bundled them into buses.</p>.<p>The members of the public condemned the police action. Commotion prevailed as they got into a heated argument with the police.</p>.<p>The police, however, released the RSS activists near the bus stand and taluk panchayat office. The activists resumed their Path Sanchalan and the march passed through various residential areas. The residents showered flower petals on the activists.</p>.Karnataka: Permission denied for RSS route march in Chittapur.<p>The RSS activists, joined by BJP leaders and public, argued that the RSS had sought permission three days ago, but it was denied despite no other organisation applying for any parallel march or procession. </p>.<p>Tahsildar Sriyank Dhanshri, in her order, stated that the RSS leaders had not obtained permission from the competent authority. “There was also a possibility of protest from Congress workers and Dalit bodies against the RSS route march and this would possibly disrupt the peace, law and order in the town,” she said defending her decision to deny permission for the route march. </p>