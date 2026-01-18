Menu
RSS@100: 3,000 Hindu meets planned from January 18 across Karnataka

Events to create awareness on social harmony, family values (Kutumba Prabodhan), environmental protection, Swadeshi way of life and civic discipline will be organised.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 21:06 IST
Published 17 January 2026
