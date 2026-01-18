<p>Bengaluru: Hindu sammelans (conferences) will be held in 3,000 places across Karnataka from January 18 to February 1, to mark the centenary year of RSS.</p>.<p>In north Karnataka, the conferences will continue till Feb 28, the Hindu Samajotsava committee told a press meet here on Saturday.</p>.Voluntary retirement application does not guarantee approval: Karnataka High Court .<p>Events to create awareness on social harmony, family values (Kutumba Prabodhan), environmental protection, Swadeshi way of life and civic discipline will be organised. </p>.Voluntary retirement application does not guarantee approval: Karnataka High Court .<p>Cow worship, processions, bike rallies, exhibitions and sale of Swadeshi products have been planned.</p>.<p>“Saints and seers, social leaders, women representatives and experts will address gatherings,” senior RSS functionary N Tippeswamy said.</p>