Ruling Congress, opposition NDA brace for winter session in Belagavi from today

<p>Political developments, discussion on key bills, farmers’ problems and North Karnataka-related issues are expected to dominate the 10-day-long Winter Session of the legislature that starts in Belagavi on Monday.</p>.<p>The session comes alongside the ongoing power tussle within the Congress between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.</p>.Power 'sharing': Siddaramaiah to back Parameshwara for CM job if party demands change.<p>Despite the two breakfast meetings between the duo to bridge the differences, tensions persist within the party.</p>.<p>The internal chemistry within the Congress will be carefully watched and the Opposition NDA will be keen to pounce on the ruling Congress in the event of any disharmony. </p>.<p>The NDA is also said to be considering passing a no-confidence motion. However, with the Congress enjoying a comfortable majority (142 MLAs against 82 for NDA), those attempts are not expected to be critical. </p>.<p><strong>Key bills</strong></p>.<p>Despite the dominance in the Assembly, the ruling Congress had thus far fewer members in the Council than NDA, which had allowed the Opposition to defeat a few bills in the Council.</p>.<p>The Winter Session will be the first since the Congress came to power, where the ruling party will have equal number of members in the Council as NDA, thanks to the addition of four new members: Ramesh Babu, Aarathi Krishna, K Shivakumar and F H Jakkappanavar. </p>.<p>In the 75-member Council, there are 37 Congress members, 37 NDA members and one independent Lakhan Jarkiholi, who is believed to be closer to Congress. </p>.<p>This is expected to help the Congress move ahead with sensitive bills like the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, which the NDA could strongly oppose.</p>.<p>If its strategy succeeds, the Congress may introduce other contentious bills, such as the Karnataka Misinformation Regulation Bill, repealing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (anti-conversion act) and so on in the subsequent sessions.</p>.<p>Other bills such as Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, Karnataka Hindu Religious Institution and Endowment (Amendment) Bill, Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill and so on are also expected to be tabled in the current session.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em> about the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, senior Congressman and MLC B K Hariprasad said: “This is an apt bill and has been brought at the right time. When some persons have resorted to abuses, such things need to be stopped. In a place like Dakshina Kannada, nobody can take law into their own hands”.</p>.<p><strong>North Karnataka issues</strong></p>.<p>Over the years, the norm has been to prioritise North Karnataka-related issues during the Winter Session. This time, discussions are expected to revolve around the North Karnataka floods, issues of maize and sugarcane growers and promises made by the Congress government regarding North Karnataka. </p>.<p>The NDA is expected to insist on having a longer session to discuss North Karnataka-related issues in greater detail.</p>