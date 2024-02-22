Safe havens for winged beauties

The natural flow of water ensures the gradation of fresh water at the river’s mouth, which helps protect the life cycle of 84 species of fish, five species of bivalves, and 45 species of mangroves and mangrove-associated species. Nearly 117 varieties of birds have been recorded in the 48 sq km of estuaries. The region is also known for its collection of edible bivalves and crabs, shrimp aquaculture, and traditional fish farming in the estuarine rice fields (locally known as Gazni rice fields).