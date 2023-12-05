Sanitary pad supply from January in Karnataka schools under Shuchi scheme

The state government has decided to re-start the Shuchi scheme for menstrual hygiene from January 2024 by supplying sanitary napkins to adolescent girls at the school levels.
The scheme has been stopped for the last three years for various reasons. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the Legislative Council in Belagavi on Monday that the department needs Rs 40 crore for the implementation of this scheme and the same will be resumed from January 2024.
Replying to the question by JD(S) MLC Thippeswamy, the minister said, "The tender process for Mysuru and Kalaburagi has been finalised and for the rest of the regions it is under process."
Earlier, the napkins were distributed through the district health officers, now the agencies, which bag the tender, will directly supply them to the schools.