<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): A group of miscreants, over 50 members, trespassed into the Bhum Bhum Sarva Dharma Ashram, located on an island in the River Cauvery, near Belagola, in Srirangapatna taluk, on Monday, assaulted the residents of the ashram, leaving four people injured.</p><p>The injured individuals include the Ashram pontiff Mamata Ammaji, and her followers Satyanarayana, Ramachandra Rao, and Ramesh.</p><p>Satyanarayana sustained a severe injury on his forehead. Ramesh was beaten with a stick on his back. Ammaji also suffered an injury on her leg. According to Ammaji's follower Nagaraju, two of the injured received treatment at a government hospital in Mysuru.</p><p>Nagaraju complained that a group of over 50 people from Mysuru forcibly entered the ashram and assaulted the inmates. They forcefully pushed Ammaji and her followers out of the ashram. The attack was by a team led by a contractor, who had come to carry out construction work at the ashram.</p><p>KRS Police Station Sub-Inspector Ramesh Karkikatti stated, "We have received a complaint about a commotion over a property dispute within the ashram premises, and police personnel have been dispatched".</p><p>He confirmed that a case would be registered, based on the complaint received.</p>