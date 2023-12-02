JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Save Sharavathi River from illegal sand mining: Activists urge Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a letter to the chief minister, activist Girish Achar from Shivamogga noted that 58,000 acres of forests of the ghats have been lost in the backwaters of the dam built across Sharavathi river.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 23:29 IST

Follow Us

Activists in the Western Ghats have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that officials in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district protect Sharavathi river from illegal sand mining.

In a letter to the chief minister, activist Girish Achar from Shivamogga noted that 58,000 acres of forests of the ghats have been lost in the backwaters of the dam built across the Sharavathi river.

“Miscreants have destroyed forests and built motorable roads to illegally mine and transport sand from the river. Despite repeated requests, officials have not taken the necessary steps,” the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 December 2023, 23:29 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT