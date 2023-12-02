Save Sharavathi River from illegal sand mining: Activists urge Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Activists in the Western Ghats have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure that officials in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district protect Sharavathi river from illegal sand mining.
In a letter to the chief minister, activist Girish Achar from Shivamogga noted that 58,000 acres of forests of the ghats have been lost in the backwaters of the dam built across the Sharavathi river.
“Miscreants have destroyed forests and built motorable roads to illegally mine and transport sand from the river. Despite repeated requests, officials have not taken the necessary steps,” the letter said.