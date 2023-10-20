JOIN US
SC issues notice to Karnataka on plea allowing Murugha Mutt's pontiff to manage institutions

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal sought a response from the state government on a plea filed by H Ekanthaiah.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 17:21 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Karnataka government and others on a plea challenging the High Court's order which quashed another order that restrained Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru from discharging duties as pontiff of the SJM Mutt after his arrest in a rape case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal sought a response from the state government on a plea filed by H Ekanthaiah.

The petitioner challenged the validity of the HC's order of May 22, 2023.

The HC had then allowed the pontiff's plea against the trial court's order restraining him from discharging his duties to manage educational institutions under the Mutt during the pendency of trial.

(Published 20 October 2023, 17:21 IST)
KarnatakaSupreme Court

