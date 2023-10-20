SC issues notice to Karnataka on plea allowing Murugha Mutt's pontiff to manage institutions

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal sought a response from the state government on a plea filed by H Ekanthaiah.

The petitioner challenged the validity of the HC's order of May 22, 2023.

The HC had then allowed the pontiff's plea against the trial court's order restraining him from discharging his duties to manage educational institutions under the Mutt during the pendency of trial.