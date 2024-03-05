SC quashes proceedings against D K Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed proceedings initiated against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case registered in 2018.
The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was allegedly seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment.
Based on the investigation by the Income Tax department, the ED had registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Shivakumar in 2018, and he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019. The Delhi High Court had ordered his release on bail from the Tihar jail on October 23, 2019.
