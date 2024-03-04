Seat-sharing talks between JD(S) and BJP in final stages, says Deve Gowda

On the question of Kumaraswamy contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said it will be decided at the meeting with BJP leaders.

The former Prime Minister said the party will give its opinion when the BJP will seek for some constituencies.

"We follow 'Maitri Dharma.' We will work together with the BJP to win all the constituencies," Gowda said.

Regarding his involvement in the elections, the JD(S) supremo said a decision will be taken after the notification (of the polls).

"Modi is very fast. He is touring several states in 10 days but I will go wherever I am called," the 90-year-old leader said.

On the contentious Mandya Lok Sabha seat from where independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is aspiring for a ticket from the BJP, the former Prime Minister said Mandya is being discussed unnecessarily in the media.