Senior Belagavi education officer in Lokayukta net

Belagavi: The Lokayukta sleuths on Friday caught the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Belagavi educational district, Basavaraj Nalatwad, while accepting a bribe for renewal of private school recognition.
According to the complainant, Arjun Kuri, chairman of Basaveshwara educational society, the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to renew the recognition of Vishwavidyachetan Navodaya Model Primary School, run by the society, at Turumuri in Chennammana Kittur.
Following the complaint, the Lokayukta police, comprising inspector Usman Awate and staff, laid a trap and caught Nalatwad when he was accepting the bribe money at his office.
It may be mentioned here that Basavaraj Nalatwad and A B Pundalik had engaged in a bitter tussle for the DDPI post a few months back.
After the Congress government came to power, Nalatwad was transferred without showing him the post. Pundalik was posted in his place.
Nalatwad, however, continued as Belagavi DDPI after obtaining a favourable order from the KAT.