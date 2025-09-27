Menu
September rains, floods batter road infra, crops in Kalyana Karnataka

Kalaburagi district has received 48% more rainfall while Bidar recorded 60% and Yadgir 63% more showers in September.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 22:58 IST
A tur field near Hulsoor in Bidar taluk is flood. The tur farmers of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts are staring at losses due to heavy rains and flooding of fields.

Credit: DH Photo

