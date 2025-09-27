September rains, floods batter road infra, crops in Kalyana Karnataka

<p>Kalaburagi: A low-pressure system developed over Bay of Bengal has caused heavy rainfall and flood in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts, causing considerable damage to the infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and crops.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi district has received 48% more rainfall while Bidar recorded 60% and Yadgir 63% more showers in September.</p>.<p>Since June, Kalaburagi district has experienced 734 mm rainfall against normal 552 mm. Meanwhile, Bidar has witnessed 987 mm rainfall against normal 628 mm during this period. Officials claimed that these districts have not experienced such a heavy rainfall and flood since 2018. Kalaburagi district, however, had witnessed floods with 817 mm rainfall in September, 2021. </p>.Karnataka proposes 2% cess on movie tickets, TV channels.<p>These districts are continuing to experience torrential rainfall which is expected to continue for the next 10 days, according to the India Meteorological Department. </p>.<p>The incessant rainfall and the floods have battered roads and bridges in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Raichur districts. The officials have estimated damage to more than 10 km of state highway and district roads in Kalaburagi district.</p>.<p>In Raichur district, as much as 67 kilometers of roads, 29 bridges and culverts, pipe culverts, and causeways are damaged. But, the officials are yet to make a final assessment of the damage to the infrastructure. PWD officials from all districts of Kalyana Karnataka have sent a proposal to the government seeking Rs 50 crore to undertake immediate restoration of roads.</p>.<p>“Kalaburagi and other districts of Kalyana Karnataka region are prone to drought every year. But, the climatic condition has witnessed sudden change due to the low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, leading to heavy rainfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and north interior parts of Karnataka,” <br>according to India Meteorological Department scientist Dr C S Patil.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the agricultural scientists have advised farmers to plan their agricultural operations in accordance with the weather forecast apart from change of the cropping pattern.</p>.<p>“The rainwater will stagnate for several days on agricultural fields in Kalaburagi district as they contain high amounts of limestone. Therefore, the farmers have been advised to build the structures to facilitate easy flow of water during excess rainfall,” Agriculture Department Joint Director Samad Patel advised.</p>.<p><strong>No respite from rain till October 15</strong></p>.<p>Bidar Agriculture Research Station’s India Meteorological Department technical officer Basavaraj Biradar said that intermittent rainfall will continue in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts until October 15.</p>.<p>“The Rabi season had to commence from September end in the region. But, continuous rainfall due to climate change has delayed the sowing operation for the next crop. These districts have not experienced such a heavy rainfall and flood since 2018,” he added.</p>