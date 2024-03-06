JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sharath Ananthamurthy new V-C of Kuvempu University

It may be mentioned here that he is the son of Jnanpith award recipient and noted writer the late UR Ananthamurthy.
Last Updated 06 March 2024, 00:56 IST

Follow Us

Physics professor Sharath Ananthamurthy has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University.

In a notification issued by Governor's Secretariat, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stated that Sharath Ananthamurthy serving at University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University for a period of four years or till he attains the age of 67 whichever is earlier. 

It may be mentioned here that he is the son of Jnanpith award recipient and noted writer the late UR  Ananthamurthy. The post of vice chancellor had been lying vacant after BP Veerabhadrappa's term ended on August 1 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 March 2024, 00:56 IST)
KarnatakaKuvempu University

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT