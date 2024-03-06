Sharath Ananthamurthy new V-C of Kuvempu University

Physics professor Sharath Ananthamurthy has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University.

In a notification issued by Governor's Secretariat, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stated that Sharath Ananthamurthy serving at University of Hyderabad, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University for a period of four years or till he attains the age of 67 whichever is earlier.

It may be mentioned here that he is the son of Jnanpith award recipient and noted writer the late UR Ananthamurthy. The post of vice chancellor had been lying vacant after BP Veerabhadrappa's term ended on August 1 2023.