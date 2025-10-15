Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shettar slams Kharge’s remarks against RSS as publicity stunt

Lauds RSS’ century-long patriotic service
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 16:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 16:46 IST
Karnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us