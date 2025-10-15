Shettar slams Kharge’s remarks against RSS as publicity stunt

<p>Belagavi: MP Jagadish Shettar said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was a patriotic organisation that had been protecting Indian culture and uniting Hindus for over a century.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said the patriotism of the RSS is unquestionable and accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank </p><p>Kharge of making statements against the RSS merely as a publicity stunt to gain attention.</p><p><strong>‘Cong unable to tolerate RSS’ growth’ </strong></p><p>Shettar said, “RSS pracharaks have dedicated their lives to the organisation. I too have been associated with the RSS since my school days, which helped me develop leadership qualities. The Congress party has been unable to tolerate the growth of the RSS. During its recent centenary march, the overwhelming support from the public was evident.”</p><p>He pointed out that former KPCC president Janardhan Poojary, impressed by the RSS’s discipline and work, had expressed regret that the Congress lacks a similar organisation.</p><p>Shettar said there are over 83,000 RSS shakhas across the country, which the Congress fears. He noted that Congress leaders like Priyank Kharge and Dinesh Gundu Rao have been demanding a ban on the RSS.</p><p>Shettar recalled that the RSS was banned in 1948 after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, but the ban was lifted after no evidence of RSS involvement was found. The organisation was again banned during the Emergency and following the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, but the bans were lifted due to a lack of incriminating evidence.</p><p>He also mentioned that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu had banned the RSS, but a court ruling favoured the RSS, allowing it to resume its activities.</p><p><strong>Slams nepotism</strong></p><p>Shettar criticised Priyank Kharge, saying he was made a minister primarily due to nepotism, being the son of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. He added that when Priyank Kharge first became an MLA, his father’s influence helped him rise, and again recently, he was made a minister because his father is the AICC president. Shettar claimed that in Kalaburagi, people were aware that Mallikarjun Kharge lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election partly due to his son’s involvement, and many Congress leaders opposed him.</p><p>Reiterating that the RSS is not a political organisation, Shettar challenged Congress leaders to focus their political battles against the BJP instead. He reminded that prominent leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J P Nadda, and H N Ananth Kumar were all associated with the RSS.</p><p>Shettar also lamented that while Congress has its own Seva Dal, its workers have been reduced to menial tasks like laying carpets and arranging chairs during party events, indicating a decline in the organisation’s influence.</p>