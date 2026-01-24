Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shidlagatta incident: KPCC expels Rajeev Gowda

The decision was taken after the KPCC disciplinary committee examined complaints against Gowda in detail in the meeting held on Friday.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 23:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 23:07 IST
India NewsKarnatakakpccRajeev Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us