Shidlagatta incident: KPCC expels Rajeev Gowda

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has expelled Rajeev Gowda, a party leader from Shidlagatta who was accused of abusing CMC commissioner, from the party on the disciplinary ground. </p>.<p>The decision was taken after the KPCC disciplinary committee examined complaints against Gowda in detail in the meeting held on Friday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Considering the "seriousness of the matter", the committee recommended his expulsion, KPCC disciplinary committee chairman Rahman Khan said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Earlier, the KPCC had issued a show-cause notice to Gowda, the Congress candidate from the Shidlagatta Assembly constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections, citing repeated acts of indiscipline and conduct detrimental to the party's interests.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the notice, dated January 15, 2026, KPCC General Secretary G C Chandrashekar accused him of making statements and engaging in activities that damaged the party's image despite prior warnings, and sought a written explanation within seven days.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The action followed a political controversy after an audio clip allegedly surfaced of Gowda threatening Shidlagatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the removal of an "unauthorised" banner. The incident triggered protests by civic body employees and drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of promoting a "goonda state."</p>