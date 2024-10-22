Channapatna bypoll: Shivakumar hits out at HDK, says Yogeshwar not in touch with Congress

<p>Challakere (Chitradurga district): Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Monday rubbished Union minister H D Kumaraswamy’s claims that BJP leader C P Yogeshwar was in touch with him or the Congress party for Channapatna Assembly bypoll ticket.</p>.<p>“I haven’t met Yogeshwara or spoken to him. I last saw him at an Independence Day event. He’s in a different party. Why should I meet him? Kumaraswamy keeps making statements. He must be in touch with the leaders of other parties. I won’t give any importance to his comments,” Shivakumar told reporters here. </p>.<p>He was in the town, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several ministers, to attend the wedding ceremony of local MLA T Raghumurthy’s daughter.</p>.Congress likely to field MP Tukaram's wife for Sandur bypoll.<p><strong>Siddu predicts clean sweep</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in winning all three seats in the November 13 bypolls.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no confusion in ticket distribution and that the candidates for all three bypoll-bound Assembly segments - Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur - will be announced in a day or two. The Congress party will make a clean sweep in the bypolls,” he said.</p>.<p>Replying to a query, Siddaramaiah said that BJP leader Yogeshwar, who resigned as MLC on Monday evening, was not in touch with the Congress party.</p>.<p>A group of Madiga Mahasabha members, donning black towels, protested when the CM arrived in the town for a private event.</p>.<p>They demanded the chief minister to implement internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. The chief minister told them his government was committed to implement the internal quota among Dalits.</p>