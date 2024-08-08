Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Shivakumar to visit Kanakapura on second, fourth Saturdays to hold grievance redressal meetings

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district on July 26.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 13:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Thursday he will visit Kanakapura on second and fourth Saturdays of every month to redress problems facing the people of Bengaluru South district.

He said he will receive pleas from people on those two days.

“It is inconvenient for the people of Bengaluru South district to visit me in Bengaluru. Hence, I have decided to go to their doorstep and listen to their problems,” Shivakumar said in a statement.

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district on July 26. The district comprises Ramanagara, Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli Taluks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 August 2024, 13:56 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarKanakapura

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT