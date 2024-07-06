Shivamogga farmers, activists oppose Bengaluru-Honnavar highway expansion  

Farmers and environmental activists from Shivamogga have opposed the proposal to widen the Bengaluru-Honnavar highway, stating that the project will lead to the cutting of thousands of trees and destabilise the hills.
Farmers said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new alignment for a part of the highway between Gilalagundi in Sagar taluk and Kone Hosur in Shivamogga taluk.
“The new alignment passes through the Kolli Bachhalu-Karadibetta Forest. Farmers have been issued notices for land acquisition.
“The forest here hosts elephants, tigers, bears, leopards, and other wildlife. More than 500 acres of land will be destroyed by the new alignment,” said Anant Hegde Ashisara of the Vrukshalaksha Andolana Karnataka, after a meeting with farmers.
Botanist Roopa Dharmma highlighted the importance of Ammanakere lake in ensuring water security for thousands of farmers.
“The destruction of the Kolli Bachhalu Valley will cut off the water source. We are not opposed to widening the road. We demand that the existing alignment be widened,” Roopa said.
Published 05 July 2024, 22:42 IST