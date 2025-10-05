Shivamogga zoo becomes new home for six big cats

<p><br>Shivamogga/DHNS: The Tyavarekoppa zoo near here has become a new home for six big cats, including one white tiger, three Royal Bengal tigers, and two Asiatic lions.</p><p>They have been brought from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Among them, two are female tigers and one is a lioness, all aged below six years.</p><p>With this addition, the zoo aims to enhance the population of big cats, as the newly brought animals are of breeding age.</p><p>The zoo sources said that a two-year-old male white tiger named Vikram, a two-year-old tigress named Shravani, and a five-year-old tigress named Rohini were brought from<br>Aurangabad Zoo in Maharashtra.</p><p>In addition, a two-year-old Asiatic lion named Shiva, a two-year-old lioness named Sara, and a three-year-old tiger named Bhadra were brought from Indore Zoo in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Meanwhile, Asiatic lions, sloth bears, and Indian golden jackals have been sent to<br>Aurangabad Zoo, while Indian gaur and common ostriches have been transferred to Indore Zoo.</p><p>The zoo’s Executive Director, Amarakshara M V, told <em>DH</em> that four of the tigers are<br>currently in the kraal, and visitors can watch them during safari rides.</p><p>He said the the newly brought lions are not yet available for public viewing as they still need time to acclimatise to the new environment. However, the lion Dharma is on display at the zoo.</p><p>With the new arrivals, the number of tigers has increased to eight, while the number of lions remains at four, he said.</p><p>He expressed confidence that the zoo’s breeding efforts would be successful, as the new tigers and lions are all under six years of age.</p><p>After studying the behaviour of the male and female tigers, as well as the lions and lionesses, they will be kept together for mating.</p><p>The white tiger can mate with a Royal Bengal tigress, he added.</p>