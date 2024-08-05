Shivamogga zoo's oldest lion dies

Shivamogga: A 19-year-old male lion Arya died of multiple organs failure in a zoo-cum-safari at Tyavarekoppa on Monday.

The lion had been suffering from multiple organs disorder for the past two weeks. Veterinary Officer Murali Manohar was treating it in a clinic in the zoo. It was brought from Mysuru zoo in 2008 and it was the oldest lion in Shivamogga zoo.

Tyavarekoppa zoo-cum-safari Executive Director Amarakshara told DH that Arya had stopped consuming food over the last one week. Besides, it was not responding to the treatment due to age factor.

The average lifespan of a lion in forest area is 12 to 13 years. But Arya lived for 19 years due to the care in the zoo.