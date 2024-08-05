Shobha asks Amit Shah for CBI probe into Karnataka PSI death

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje on Monday urged the Centre to order a CBI probe into the death of Yadgir police station sub-inspector Parashuram.

In her letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that the demise of the police sub-inspector raised serious questions about the prevalent issue of cash for posting transfers and the undue harassment he faced which ultimately led to his unfortunate death.

"Given the gravity of the situation and the need for an impartial and thorough investigation, I earnestly request that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This step is crucial to ensure that justice is served, the culprits are held accountable, and to restore the morale of the police force, particularly officers from marginalised communities who are striving to serve with integrity," she said.