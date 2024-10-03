Siddaramaiah biopic not delayed due to MUDA row, film 'very much on', says director

<p>Bengaluru: The team of the much awaited Kannada film <em>Leader Ramaiah</em>, a biopic on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has completed shooting his childhood days. </p>.<p>"We have completed the shooting of Siddaramaiah's childhood days. We will now be shooting his college days and his stint as a lawyer," director Satya Ratnam told <em>DH</em>. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing Siddaramaiah's role and the team is currently waiting for his dates which is causing a delay," Ratnam said. </p>.<p>"The delay has nothing to do with the Chief Minister facing probe in the MUDA scam case," he confirms.</p><p>"The film is very much on and there are no plans to call it off whatsoever," the director added.</p><p>The film will be released in two parts.</p>