Siddaramaiah launches new procurement portal to track projects

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday launched the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPPP), which his office said will help authorities track the progress of big projects.
Under the KPPP, all works worth more than Rs 1 crore and tendered out by the government can be tracked with the Contract Management Module, developed by the e-Governance department.
Before large-scale application, the module will be piloted for works costing Rs 50 lakh and above in the departments of rural development, water resources and public works, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.
So, out of 40,000 tenders published on the government’s e-procurement portal, the module will be tested for 3,165 works, costing Rs 50 lakh and above.
Siddaramaiah also launched a dedicated software portal for secretaries in charge of districts (districtincharge.karnataka.gov.in). Officials can use this portal to submit online reports on development and other aspects of districts. Ministers will have access to these reports.