Siddaramaiah launches softwares that integrate AI, machine learning for cops

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched several computer softwares that integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to aid the police in analysing cases and to assist citizens with their queries.
The CM launched the softwares during the annual conference of senior police officers in the state.
What are they?
Police IT-V2: This assists the police in performing all functions from registration of first information reports (FIRs) to disposal of cases to carrying out the probe in a ‘holistic manner’ through state-of-the-art technology. The police said that the software has been designed using AI and ML.
ITPA Saral Mobile App: According to the police, this application will help the authorities to provide easy guidance on the required documents, procedures, applicable laws and shelter homes for the victims of human trafficking, which they termed as a metaphor for ‘modern-era slavery’.
Chatbot: The state police have implemented ‘Police Mitra’ in conjunction with ChatGPT to facilitate the answering of citizens’ queries on cybercrime, traffic, issues of women, children and senior citizens.
KSPAI: The newly implemented KSPAI software of the police department will revolutionize the analysis of cases by automating the process and dividing the brief facts of the case into sub-facts using AI and ML technologies, the department said. Using a state-of-the-art AI model trained on extensive historical data, KSPAI effectively identifies applicable laws and sections related to the cases without human intervention.
Economic offences investigation software: The department said the software incorporates AI and ML tools to analyse bank statements, which will help the investigators in ‘pattern recognition and enable them to identify anomalies, irregularities and potential fraudulent activities within a vast spectrum of bank transaction data sets’.