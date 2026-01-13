<p>Mysuru: AICC leader Rahul Gandhi spent about a minute each separately with CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D K Shivakumar at the runway of Mysuru Airport on Tuesday. </p><p>CM and Dy CM arrived at Mysuru Airport to receive Rahul Gandhi who was on his way from Delhi to Gudlur. </p>.No confusion related to power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle, asserts Siddaramaiah .<p>While answering queries by media persons, CM Siddaramaiah said, "We did not discuss anything related to politics; neither about power-sharing nor cabinet reshuffle with him. I will see him off in the evening too and there will be no such discussion then also. High command has not invited me to Delhi for cabinet reshuffle."</p>