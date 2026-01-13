Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar spend a minute each with Rahul Gandhi

CM and Dy CM arrived at Mysuru Airport to receive Rahul Gandhi who was on his way from Delhi to Gudlur.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 17:17 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us