Siddaramaiah to inaugurate first phase of Yettinahole project today

Hassan: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the first phase of Yettinahole project in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district on September 6 (Friday).
The CM will launch the project by switching on the pumps and motors that lift water at Doddanagar in Sakleshpur at 12.30 pm. He will then offer ‘bagina’ to ‘Gange’ and dedicate the first phase of the Yettinahole drinking water project at Hebbanahalli.
The project cost is estimated to be Rs 23,251 crore and Rs 16,152 crore has been spent till July 2024. The works will be taken up on priority and completed by March 31, 2027, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
However, the districts, which will be actually benefited by the project, have to inevitably wait for another three years. The project aims to benefit seven districts - Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Tumakuru. Parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru will also receive water from the project.
Eight weirs (check dams) have been constructed under the Yettinahole project. There was a delay in the first phase due to issues with power supply. Now, it has been rectified and the first phase of works are completed. The objective of the project is to supply 24.01 tmcft of drinking water to seven districts. Besides, 14.056 tmcft of water will be released to 38 towns of 29 drought-hit taluks and 6,657 villages, benefitting 75.59 lakh people and livestock.
