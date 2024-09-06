Siddaramaiah to inaugurate first phase of Yettinahole project today

Eight weirs (check dams) have been constructed under the Yettinahole project. There was a delay in the first phase due to issues with power supply. Now, it has been rectified and the first phase of works are completed. The objective of the project is to supply 24.01 tmcft of drinking water to seven districts. Besides, 14.056 tmcft of water will be released to 38 towns of 29 drought-hit taluks and 6,657 villages, benefitting 75.59 lakh people and livestock.