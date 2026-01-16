Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sidlaghatta incident: KPCC issues show-cause notice to B V Rajeev Gowda

The KPCC called upon the member to submit his written explanation within seven days failing which the disciplinary committee will take an appropriate action.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 22:44 IST
Karnataka Newskpccshidlaghatta

Follow us on :

Follow Us