Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Single-window system: M B Patil sets Dec deadline for depts

The new single-window software, developed by tech giant Microsoft, will be launched in January, Patil said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 November 2024, 02:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2024, 02:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us