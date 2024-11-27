Single-window system: M B Patil sets Dec deadline for depts

<p>Bengaluru: Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday set a December deadline for all departments to adopt a newly-developed software that promises to streamline and simplify investment approvals. </p>.<p>The new single-window software, developed by tech giant Microsoft, will be launched in January, Patil said.</p>.<p>Karnataka is promising investors a new regime under which their business proposals will get all the necessary clearances within 100 days as opposed to 300 days at present.</p>.Karnataka secures top spot in Positive Talent Balance study.<p>Patil fixed the December deadline at a meeting with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L K Atheeq, Principal Secretary (Industries) S Selvakumar, Secretary (e-Governance) Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh and others. </p>.<p>In a statement, Patil noted that current procedures for project approvals and plot allotments are “complex and multi-staged, often causing delays”.</p>.<p>Patil said the new single-window system would end the “ordeal” that investors face in approaching multiple departments for approvals. </p>.<p>The new system will be “completely online”, Patil said. “By entering PAN or Aadhaar, users can retrieve all relevant details about project status, making the process transparent and efficient,” he said. “When investors are ready with business proposals worth hundreds of crores, it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with a hassle-free mechanism.” </p>