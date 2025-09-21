SIT probes financial links in Dharmasthala case

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the mass burial case in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a>, has questioned several individuals linked to financial transactions related to the case.</p>.<p>The SIT sources told <em>DH</em>, “Monetary dealings have now emerged as the central focus of the probe. Investigators revealed that multiple people had deposited money into the accounts of the complainant-witness as well as other suspects, raising suspicions about a wider network.”</p>.<p>The officers indicated that the financial trail could play a crucial role in identifying other persons connected to the case.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a group of locals, led by K C Chandran of Dharmasthala, submitted a petition to the SIT expressing doubts over the death of Sowjanya’s father.</p>.Dharmasthala case: Skulls recovered at Banglegudde belonged to men, says SIT.<p>They alleged that false accusations were being made against three men in connection with the Sowjanya murder case and urged investigators to bring out the truth.</p>.<p>At the same time, the Kolar District Janapara Vedike lodged a complaint demanding action against Mahesh Shetty Thimarody and others.</p>.<p>K C Chandran, a resident of Dharmasthala, along with four people, approached the SIT office with a petition signed by 25 individuals.</p>.<p>He said, “Several people allege that Sowjanya’s father was murdered by slow poisoning, which should be probed.”</p>.<p>Separately, Venkatachalapathi, Nagaraj, and Ramesh Babu of the Kolar District Janapara Vedike submitted a complaint to SIT, as well as to the Chief Secretary and Governor through the Belthangady tahsildar.</p>.<p>In the complaint, they alleged: “Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattannavar, Vittal, YouTuber Sameer, activist Jayanth and others are spreading false propaganda against Dharmasthala Kshetra. Cases should be registered against them under KCOCA Act. There is also a possibility that they are receiving funds from abroad, which must be probed.”</p>.<p>The SIT sources said, “The SIT has been receiving several petitions daily, with some calling for investigations into multiple unnatural deaths reported in the area. Complainants allege that several of these deaths have remained unresolved for years.”</p>.<p>Officials, however, clarified that no decision has yet been made on whether the SIT will expand the current probe to include these cases.</p>.<p>“At present, our focus remains on the ongoing probe. We are yet to decide whether or not to take up other complaints,” the source added. Meanwhile, activist Girish Mattannavar posted an alleged video on Instagram showing the complainant-witness in conversation with Mahesh Shetty Thimarody.</p>.<p>In the post, he said the complainant-witness and his wife had met Thimarody two years ago and held discussions.</p>.<p>“In August 2023, he came to Thimarody in Ujire and revealed the dark incidents he had seen and experienced in Dharmasthala. In July this year, he fearlessly repeated almost same details in court. But now, while SIT is investigating to bring out the truth, he has changed his statement. What is the reason for this? Was he threatened or was he lured with inducements?” he asked in the post.</p>