Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Six injured including four children in Molakera village explosion

IGP Shanthkumar Sinha and SP Pradeep Gunti visited the spot. According to a preliminary investigation, a resident of the village had stored paint and some chemicals in a barrel.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 21:57 IST
Karnataka Newsblast

Follow us on :

Follow Us