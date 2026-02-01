<p>Humnabad: Six people, including four children aged between four and eight, sustained injuries in a mysterious explosion that rocked Molakera village in the taluk on Saturday.</p>.<p>The police have identified the injured as Jabbar Razak (60), Anwar Zameersab (19), Mastan Musa (8), Arzaan Razak (7), Busera Allahuddin (4) and Aareez Razaksab. The condition of Jabbar and Anwar is said to be critical. Jabbar was shifted to Hyderabad, while Anwar was rushed to Solapur. The four children are said to be recovering at BRIMS hospital in Bidar.</p>.3 arrested in connection with boat tragedy in Udupi's Kodibengre.<p>According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion rocked the village between 8.30 am and 9 am. “The explosion that occurred in front of a house was so powerful that the entire village heard the deafening sound. We saw a few children and two men lying in a pool of blood at the blast site. We called for ambulances and rushed the injured to the hospital. The police soon came to the spot and barricaded the area.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">IGP Shanthkumar Sinha and SP Pradeep Gunti visited the spot. According to a preliminary investigation, a resident of the village had stored paint and some chemicals in a barrel. The explosion occurred while the same was being shifted out of the house. The exact cause of the explosion will be known after a thorough probe, the SP said. Meanwhile, expressing shock over the incident, District Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered a detailed probe into it.</p>