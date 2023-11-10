Six of a family die in auto-tanker collision in Chittapur

Kalaburagi: Six members of a family, including a 3-month-old baby died on the spot after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a tanker on National Highway 150 in Halakarti village of Chittapur taluk on Thursday evening.
The police have identified the deceased as auto-rickshaw driver Baba (35), Mohammad Pasha (20), Najmin Begam (28), Bibi Fatima (12), Abubakkar (4) and three-month old Bibi Mariyam. Mohammad Hussain (10) has suffered serious injuries in the accident.
The impact of the crash was such that the auto was reduced into a heap of metal and the body parts were found scattered over 100 metres.
The victims were the natives of Nalwar village in Chittapur taluk. They were returning to their native after getting their names and addresses rectified in Aadhaar cards in the taluk office in Chittapur. A case is registered at Wadi police station.